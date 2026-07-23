Outlaw Harvest Collective Takes Major Step Toward Opening Community Garden
July 23, 2026
Volunteers gathered early this week to beat the summer heat and make significant progress on the future home of the Outlaw Harvest Collective Community Garden, completing the installation of cattle panel fencing in just over an hour.
According to organizers, the project took just 1 hour and 15 minutes thanks to the efforts of numerous community volunteers who donated their time, equipment and expertise.
"We learned a lot about fencing, shared plenty of laughs, and are so grateful for the experienced hands who guided us through the process," the organization said in a social media update.
Organizers recognized several individuals for their contributions to the work day, including Kelly Atkins for preparing the site's infrastructure ahead of time; Zac and Christina Mitchell and family for providing a tractor, wire, tools and additional manpower; Chelsea, Quaid and Carter for storing supplies, bringing tools and assisting with the installation; Paige and Magnolia, Kori, Ashley, Destiny, representing the organization's Garden Committee, and Cody of the Marlow Chamber of Commerce.
Rather than using a traditional fence, the garden's organizers intentionally selected cattle panel fencing as the first phase of the project.
The open design allows for improved airflow throughout the garden while also serving as a vertical growing structure. Crops such as beans, cucumbers, peas, squash and flowering plants can climb the fencing, maximizing production in the garden's limited space without reducing the number of planting beds.
Organizers noted that a wood privacy fence will still be installed by a local fencing company in the coming weeks, completing the next phase of construction.
The fencing installation marks another milestone as the Outlaw Harvest Collective moves closer to opening the community garden, which is being developed to provide fresh produce, educational opportunities and a shared growing space for Marlow residents.
"One step closer to opening our community garden," organizers said. "Thank you for helping build something that will serve our community for years to come."
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