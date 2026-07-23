DEADLINE TO REQUEST ABSENTEE BALLOT FOR AUGUST 25
July 23, 2026
Voters in Stephens County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the August 25 Runoff Primary
Election should apply now, County Election Board Secretary Shawnda Seely said today.
Absentee ballots are available to any registered voter, provided they are eligible to vote in the election
requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.
The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Monday, August 10. Voters can submit a
request using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Request forms are also available at
oklahoma.gov/elections and at the County Election Board office located at 1017 West Elm Avenue,
Duncan.
Seely reminds voters to allow time for an absentee ballot to be received, completed, and returned by
mail to the County Election Board. “With some exceptions, all absentee ballot affidavits must be
notarized before being returned. Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps
have been followed and that the ballot is returned correctly in order to be counted,” Seely said.
Voters exempt from having an absentee ballot affidavit notarized include those who are physically
incapacitated and those who care for physically incapacitated individuals that cannot be left alone.
Voters who request a “physically incapacitated” ballot must have their absentee ballot affidavit
witnessed by two people.
Military personnel and residents living overseas, along with their spouses and dependents are also
eligible for certain allowances. Military personnel should contact Voting Service Officers in their units for
absentee application forms. Residents living overseas may obtain absentee voting applications from any
United States military installation or United States Embassy or Consulate. Military personnel and
overseas citizens who are already registered voters in Oklahoma may apply for absentee ballots using
the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Those who need to complete a new Voter
Registration Application should apply through the Federal Voting Assistance Program at FVAP.gov.
All completed absentee ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board no later than 7 p.m.
on Election Day.
The Stephens County Election Board is located at 1017 West Elm Avenue, Duncan and is open from
8:30a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the Election Board at 580-
255-8782 or StephensCounty@elections.ok.gov.
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