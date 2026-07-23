Rush Springs Opens Limited Downtown Vendor Spaces for 81st Watermelon Festival
July 23, 2026
Vendors still hoping to be part of the 81st Annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival will have one more opportunity to secure a spot.
Festival organizers announced that while all vendor spaces inside Jeff Davis Park have been filled, the Town of Rush Springs has opened a limited number of downtown vendor spaces along the city's main street leading into the park.
The additional spaces are part of a trial effort aimed at improving traffic flow while expanding the festival experience beyond the park.
"Help us make uptown Blakely even better!" the Town of Rush Springs said in its announcement. "This is a trial year as we've switched things up to make the uptown traffic flow better and create a better experience for everyone."
The downtown vendor area will feature 20 available spaces, each measuring 10 feet by 10 feet. Booth spaces are $50 each and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
Organizers are inviting a wide variety of vendors to participate, including those selling handmade items, boutique merchandise, home décor, specialty foods, crafts and other unique products.
The festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, with the downtown vendor area located along Blakely Avenue, the main route leading into the festival grounds.
Officials emphasized that these downtown spaces can only be reserved through the Town of Rush Springs, and all questions regarding availability or applications should be directed to the city.
Interested vendors can reserve a space or request additional information by calling (580) 476-3277.
The Rush Springs Watermelon Festival is one of Oklahoma's longest-running summer traditions, drawing thousands of visitors each year for fresh watermelons, live entertainment, food vendors, arts and crafts, carnival rides and family-friendly activities. The addition of downtown vendor booths is expected to provide visitors with even more shopping opportunities while helping ease congestion inside the park.
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