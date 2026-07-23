Marlow Martial Arts Academy to Host Community Back-to-School Event Benefiting Women's Safe Center
July 23, 2026
Correction: The print edition incorrectly stated the 25th was a Friday. We apologize for the misprint.
Families are invited to celebrate the upcoming school year while supporting a worthy cause during a community-wide Back-to-School Event hosted by Marlow Martial Arts Academy on Saturday, July 25.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Marlow Martial Arts Academy and is open to the entire community. Organizers announced that 100% of donations collected during the event will benefit the Women's Safe Center, which provides services and support to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault throughout the region.
The family-friendly event will give visitors an opportunity to tour the academy while enjoying a variety of free activities and local food vendors.
Children and families can participate in free tumbling, martial arts demonstrations, batting cage activities, bounce houses and water slides throughout the afternoon.
Food and refreshments will also be available for purchase, including offerings from the QTE'A Boba Tea Truck, as well as burgers, hot dogs and snow cones.
Organizers say the event is designed to welcome new and returning families, introduce the community to the academy's programs and provide a fun way to kick off the new school year while supporting an important local nonprofit.
Marlow Martial Arts Academy is encouraging residents of all ages to attend, enjoy the activities and help raise funds for the Women's Safe Center.
For more information about the event or academy programs, contact Marlow Martial Arts Academy at (580) 919-1913, visit www.marlowmartialartsacademy.com, or follow Marlow Martial Arts Academy on social media.
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