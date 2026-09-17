Marlow’s 2026 road project to begin Sept. 15
September 17, 2026
The City of Marlow is preparing to begin its 2026 Road Project, a more than $640,000 investment that will bring patching and asphalt resurfacing to several streets across the community through early next year.
Schiralli Construction of Wilson was awarded the contract after submitting the low bid for the project. The contract totals $640,176.32 and will include more than 3,750 tons of new asphalt.
Work is tentatively scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 15, on Glendon Road between Caddo and the softball fields. That portion of the project is expected to continue through Oct. 15.
Crews are then scheduled to move to Seminole Avenue between First and Ninth streets, with work tentatively planned from Oct. 15 through Nov. 15.
Scott Avenue, from Ninth Street to the dead end, is scheduled for Nov. 15 through Dec. 15.
The final portion of the project will address Underwood Street from Young to Nabor, with work scheduled from Dec. 15 through Jan. 15, 2027.
The upcoming work is part of Marlow’s long-term effort to identify and address streets most in need of repairs.
The city commissioned a Street Inventory in 2016 and updated it in 2023 to identify, categorize and organize streets according to their need for improvements. With assistance from an engineer, streets are routinely grouped into projects designed to maximize the amount of work that can be completed with available funding.
Major road projects are scheduled every other year and are funded through the city’s 1-cent Capital Improvement sales tax, which Marlow voters approved in 2015.
Since street repairs funded through the program began in 2020, more than $2.5 million has been invested in Marlow streets. The projects have improved more than three miles of the approximately 42 miles of roadway maintained by the city.
Major contracted projects are only one component of the city’s street maintenance efforts.
Marlow city crews also spend the summer patching problem areas throughout the community. During 2026, crews have applied more than 200 tons of asphalt to those areas.
Additional street projects are undertaken as grant funding becomes available.
The city’s tentative 2026-27 road project schedule is:
Sept. 15-Oct. 15: Glendon Road between Caddo and the softball fields
Oct. 15-Nov. 15: Seminole Avenue between First and Ninth streets
Nov. 15-Dec. 15: Scott Avenue from Ninth Street to the dead end
Dec. 15-Jan. 15: Underwood Street from Young to Nabor
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