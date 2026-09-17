Prospera Realty Group welcomed to downtown Marlow with ribbon cutting
September 17, 2026
The Marlow Chamber of Commerce welcomed Prospera Realty Group to its new downtown location with a Mornings in Marlow gathering and official ribbon cutting.
The event was hosted by Prospera Realty Group Managing Broker and Owner Leah Eary at the company’s office, 327 W. Main St., and brought together members of the local business community, clients, friends and other supporters.
The Marlow Chamber celebrated the occasion by welcoming Prospera Realty Group to the community and its new Main Street location while encouraging residents to continue shopping locally and supporting small businesses.
Following the event, Eary and the Prospera Realty Group team said they were overwhelmed by the reception they received from Marlow.
“To everyone who came by, shook our hands, hugged us, welcomed us, supported us, and helped celebrate this new chapter with us — thank you,” the company shared.
Prospera Realty Group said seeing clients, friends, local businesses, community leaders and neighbors come together for the event reinforced why the company chose to establish roots in Marlow.
“Marlow is more than just a place to do business,” the company said. “It is a community that supports its own, celebrates one another, and makes people feel like they belong.”
The company also embraced its new place in “Outlaw Country,” saying it is grateful for the opportunity to serve area residents and become part of Marlow’s future.
“We are SO proud to be OUTLAWS!” the company said. “We are just getting started, and we could not be more excited for what is ahead.”
Prospera Realty Group is located at 327 W. Main St. in Marlow. Eary serves as managing broker and owner. The office can be reached at 580-641-8013 or office@prosperarealtyok.com.
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