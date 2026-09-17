Night to Shine seeks formalwear donations for prom closet
September 17, 2026
Southwest Oklahoma’s Night to Shine is asking area residents to clean out their closets for a good cause as organizers prepare a prom closet for adults with disabilities attending the annual event.
A formalwear donation drive will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Connection Church, 3085 U.S. Highway 81 in Duncan.
Organizers are seeking new or gently used formal and prom attire in all sizes to help outfit Night to Shine’s honored guests. Requested donations include formal and prom dresses, suits, slacks, dress shirts, vests and shoes.
Accessories are also being accepted, including jewelry and purses.
Night to Shine is a prom experience for people with disabilities, providing attendees with an opportunity to dress up and enjoy an evening centered around celebration and inclusion.
The donated clothing and accessories will be used to establish a prom closet, giving guests access to formal attire for the event and helping remove the expense that can come with preparing for a formal occasion.
Organizers are encouraging residents throughout Stephens County and surrounding communities to look through their closets for formalwear they no longer use that could find a second life with a Night to Shine guest.
The donation drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Connection Church in Duncan.
Questions regarding the drive or donations may be directed to nighttoshine@connection.life.
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